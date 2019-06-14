Pamela Neitzke

Pamela J. Neitzke, 73, of Osseo, passed away in hospice care at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation early Monday morning, June 12, 2019.
Pamela June, daughter of Robert and June (Lange) Johnson, was born May 21, 1946 in Eau Claire. She was raised in Eau Claire where she attended grade school and graduated in 1964 from North High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and it was also there that she was united in marriage to Joseph Neitzke on Nov. 27, 1971. After her marriage she transferred her membership to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster.
The couple farmed all their married life near Osseo. In addition to raising her two children Pam helped on the farm, but her true passion was in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and if any of them needed a beautifully decorated cake, she was the one that was eager to do it. She was a loving wife and full-time mother who was always there to help her children and enjoyed sharing with them their FFA and 4-H involvement.
Pam will be dearly missed by Joe, her husband of 47 years; son Michael and Jennifer Neitzke of Jacksonport; daughter Jennifer and John Ristau of Osseo; 2 grandchildren, Anthony and Georgia Neitzke; sister Linda Curtis of Eau Claire; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and June Johnson; sisters, Karen Johnson and Susan Carlson; and her beloved dog Wilson.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where funeral services will be held at noon on Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Foster.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
