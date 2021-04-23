Pamela J. Novak, 62, of the Town of Seymour, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
She was born March 21, 1959 in Eau Claire, WI to Kenneth and Larayne (Brighter) Whitwam. She is a graduate of North High School in Eau Claire.
Pam is survived by her husband, Gene Tellstrom of Seymour; son, Cory Novak of Seymour and twin grandchildren, Adam and Emma.
Pam worked for Xcel Energy in the records management division. She enjoyed painting, gardening, decorating and watching home makeover shows.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.