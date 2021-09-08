Pamela J. Novak, 62, of the Township of Seymour, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021.
Pam was born on March 21, 1959 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Kenneth and LaRayne (Breiter) Whitwam. She graduated from North High School in Eau Claire in 1978. She married her first husband, the late Greg Novak, in 1980 with whom she had her beloved son Cory. Later, she married her life partner, Gene Tellstrom. Pam was a very gifted creative type; she enjoyed painting, crafting, home-making, decorating, gardening, and caring for her family. Pam was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church.
At the time of her death, Pam worked as a CNA and was the primary caregiver for her son Cory who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis. Pam was actively involved in supporting the Township of Seymour community in their fight for rights regarding the local landfill expansion.
Pam is survived by her husband, Gene Tellstrom of the Township of Seymour; son, Cory Novak of the Township of Seymour and twin grandchildren, Adam and Emma. Her mother, LaRayne Whitwam, in Eau Claire, siblings Rodney Whitwam (Araceli), Dennis Whitwam (Anne), Tamara Matteson (Steve), Ronald Whitwam (Sharon) and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Whitwam and by her grandparents.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Pam. An open house will be held on September 18th, 2021 from 11 am – 3 pm at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club. The family would like to thank all who have reached out to support them during this difficult time.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Novak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.