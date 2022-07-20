Pamela Jean Parker, age 73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Pam was born July 25, 1948 to Bernard and Elinore (Lee) Weber in Mondovi, WI, where she grew up. Many of her childhood memories were times spent on the Weber family farm West of Mondovi and her time at Mondovi High School (Class of 1966), where she was crowned the “Dairy Princess” during an annual Mondovi Days Festival. She attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a short period of time prior to her career at Wisconsin Bell which is now known as AT&T, where she retired in 2003 as an engineer.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you