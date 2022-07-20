Pamela Jean Parker, age 73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Pam was born July 25, 1948 to Bernard and Elinore (Lee) Weber in Mondovi, WI, where she grew up. Many of her childhood memories were times spent on the Weber family farm West of Mondovi and her time at Mondovi High School (Class of 1966), where she was crowned the “Dairy Princess” during an annual Mondovi Days Festival. She attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a short period of time prior to her career at Wisconsin Bell which is now known as AT&T, where she retired in 2003 as an engineer.
Pam loved to travel to locations both near and far with family and friends. Some of her fondest memories were of her recent trips to Costa Rica, Arizona, Italy, Switzerland, New Mexico, Colorado and a European river cruise through many countries. She was an avid card player, enjoyed playing any type of game, going out to coffee/lunch with friends, making custom greeting cards, watching youth sports, volunteering for the local elections, collecting Christopher Radko Christmas ornaments, golf and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Pam is most known for her vivacious personality, infectious and memorable laugh, caring nature and ability to make new friends wherever she went. She was always the ultimate hostess, making everyone feel welcome and always up to participate in any new adventure that you would challenge her to.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elinore Weber and brother, Kenneth Weber. She is survived by her son, Josh (Amy) Parker; sister, Bev (Hubie) Loechler; nieces, Jennifer Rud (Travis Martinson), Pam (Amanda) Loechler; great-niece, Cierra Sarauer and her two children, Eeliesjah and Jocelyn.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday 7/22/2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 264 E. Main St., Mondovi, WI. A Gathering of family and friends will be held 2 hours prior to the service. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.