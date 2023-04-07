Pamela Lynn Dorothea Vondrasek (Kosakoski) 76, of Woodbury, MN, formally of Boyd Wisconsin, passed away on March 17, 2023, at Trust Bridge Hospice in Palm Beach Florida following a sudden, short battle with cancer.
Pamela was born in 1946 in Chicago Illinois the oldest child of the late Stanley Kosakoski and Antionette Kosakoski (Patrick). Pamela grew up on the family farm in Boyd Wisconsin and attended schools in rural Boyd and Stanley Wisconsin. Pamela spent her early life as a mother, continuing her education throughout the years. She was employed at Luther Mayo Hospital as a Surgical Instrument Technician, following employment she went on to retire in 2011. Pamela had 4 children and dedicated her life to working and being a wonderful mother. Pamela excelled at supporting her family through many passions and difficulties in their lives. Pamela made it her mission to improve her own life and the lives of others with unconditional love and support.
Pamela was passionate about filling her house with warmth, love and kindness. Pamela loved to garden, paint, quiet evenings outside, fishing, birding and cooking. She was an excellent baker, everyone loved her pies, breads, cakes and elaborate deserts. Pamela was also a voracious reader and especially loved a good mystery. We will miss her greatly.
Pamela was predeceased by her father Stanley Kosakoski, mother Antionette Kosakoski (Patrick) her infant daughter Julianna Mertens, and her grandson Lance Steltzer. Pamela is survived by her sister Paulette Cameron (Kosakoski) of Woodbury, Minnesota, daughter Michelle (Daniel) Boura, Macomb, Michigan, daughter Amy Rehm, Palm Springs Florida, and son Jason mertens of Chippewa falls Wisconsin. Pamela had 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and grandnephew. The family requests in lieu of flowers all notes and memorials be sent to everloved.comhttps://everloved.com/life-of/pamela-vondraasek/. A celebration of life date is still to be determined and announced at a later date pending burial arrangements.