6429efae70768.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg.jpg

Pamela Lynn Dorothea Vondrasek (Kosakoski) 76, of Woodbury, MN, formally of Boyd Wisconsin, passed away on March 17, 2023, at Trust Bridge Hospice in Palm Beach Florida following a sudden, short battle with cancer.

Pamela was born in 1946 in Chicago Illinois the oldest child of the late Stanley Kosakoski and Antionette Kosakoski (Patrick). Pamela grew up on the family farm in Boyd Wisconsin and attended schools in rural Boyd and Stanley Wisconsin. Pamela spent her early life as a mother, continuing her education throughout the years. She was employed at Luther Mayo Hospital as a Surgical Instrument Technician, following employment she went on to retire in 2011. Pamela had 4 children and dedicated her life to working and being a wonderful mother. Pamela excelled at supporting her family through many passions and difficulties in their lives. Pamela made it her mission to improve her own life and the lives of others with unconditional love and support.

Tags

Recommended for you