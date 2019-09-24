Pansy Fern (Nelson) Loken, age 100, of Osseo went to her heavenly father on Saturday, September 21 with her loving family by her side at Oakwood Medical Center in Altoona.
She was born to Mayme Christ and Ruben Nelson on January 2, 1919. She married Iner Loken and together they celebrated 50-plus years.
Pansy did many things in her lifetime. She worked for Howes Egg Company, Farmer Store, was a waitress at the Corner Café and the Baile Wick. She loved to golf, bowl and watch the Packers and Tiger Woods. Always an animal lover, Pansy enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. Her favorites were cardinals, bluebirds and hummingbirds. She had many Pomeranians over her years and a cat named Caley, whom she adored.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Rebecca Lowe and Michael Loken; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dale) Braun, Christopher (Jamie) Lawrence and Michelle Loken; great-grandchildren, Caitlin (Alex) Tessman, Chelsea (Nate) Veverka, Jason Hirschfield, Michael Hirschfield, Larry Neiderkorn, Morgin Lawrence, Alexandra Lawrence, Emily Lawrence and Julieann Michelson; great-great grandchildren, Aiden, Carson, Porter, Nash and Lilha Hirschfield and Domonic Tessman. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Pansy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Iner; sister, Ione Vold; brother-in-law, Harris Vold; and grandsons, Paul Anthony Hirschfield and Michael Paul Hirschfield.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., Osseo with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the S. Beef River Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.