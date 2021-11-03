Patrice Annette Neiter, age 76, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sacred Heart Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
She was born on December 9, 1944 in Eau Claire to John E. “Jack” and Gunhild O’Brien. Patrice attended St. Patrick’s School and Regis High School, graduating in 1963. She married Roger Skifstad Sr. in 1964 and they had three children together, Roger Jr. (Skip), Carolyn and Bill. In 1982, Patrice married Wayne Neiter and welcomed his children Tammie and Randy into her family.
Patrice attended Chippewa Valley Technical School and was employed as a ward secretary at Luther Hospital until her retirement. Patrice enjoyed many hobbies during her life, including knitting and crocheting valued items for friends and family. She was a devoted daughter to her parents, and spent many days at the family home on Niagara Street or the cottage on Lake Eau Claire laughing with her mother Gunhild and sister Maureen. She was very fond of her children and grandchildren, quality time spent with Carolyn & Wayne and monitoring games and track meets of her grandsons, and cheering on the Packers/Bucks/Brewers kept her busy in recent years.
Patrice is survived by two children, Roger Jr. (Lisa) Skifstad and Carolyn Skifstad; two step-children, Tammie (Pete) Sjostrom and Randy (Tiffany) Neiter; three grandsons, Brady Skifstad, Jack Skifstad and Arik Skifstad; four step-grandchildren, Aaron Sjostrom, Jacob Sjostrom, Sally Neiter and Cadence Neiter; and her brother, John E (Josiane) O’Brien Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gunhild O’Brien; sister, Maureen Watson; and son, Bill Skifstad.
Patrice will be laid to rest in the O’Brien family plot at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Eau Claire on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrice Neiter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.