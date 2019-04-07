With great sadness the family of Patrice Mae Rozeske, age 63, announces her unexpected passing on April 3rd, 2019, in Eau Claire, WI.
She was born on July 7, 1955, in Glencoe, MN to Vernon and Betty (Bergmann) Wroge. Pat married Robert (Bob) Rozeske (deceased, 2001) on November 16, 1974. Pat worked for 30 years at Club’s Choice Fundraising where she wore many hats but found joy in sales. Pat is survived by her mother Betty and brother David (Lori) Wroge; children Mary Elizabeth (Adam) Rumphol, Robert Rozeske II, Thomas (Jordan) Rozeske, Madeline (Thomas) Stellick; and granddaughters Amelia and Eleanor Rumphol. Pat had an amazing family including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and crazy cousins. Pat is proceeded in death by her father (Vernon), sister (Susan Mueller), brother (Daniel Wroge), and nephew (Nicholas Wroge).
Known for her welcoming, engaging, and attentive personality, Pat was easy to smile and always eager to spend time to socialize with her loved ones. Pat had an outgoing spirit exemplified by her travels with family across North America and Europe. During the summer months Pat would spend weekends at her cabin in Minnesota where she loved relaxing beside the lake admiring the sunset. At home she enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flowers and unexpected pumpkins. She kept family and friends close even when they were miles away with inviting conversation. Pat was always a willing participant and her open-mindedness brought her many enriching experiences that made being in her company an absolute pleasure.
Her family and friends will dearly miss her spunk and style, calmness and caring, love and loyalty that warmed the hearts of everyone she met. Pat will be greatly missed but we are all comforted that Pat and Bob are reunited.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
