Our dear mother, grandmother and friend Patricia Annis, age 80, passed away on March 23, 2023, in Eau Claire, WI. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born to Emil and Dode Jandric in St. Paul, MN, along with her other eight siblings. Her love of family was evident as she spent much of her life prioritizing time with her parents and siblings and always shared stories of her wonderful childhood. She graduated from Derham Hall and went on to fall in love with Jerry Annis after meeting him at The University of Minnesota.
In 1972, they moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she worked as a nurse for Sacred Heart Hospital. Together they created a family of their own with five boys; Mike, Chris, Jerry, Ted and Matt. They were her pride and source of joy throughout her lifetime. While managing a family of men, Patty had many girlfriends whom she treasured. She had many funny stories to tell about raising (and feeding) five boys and the antics of her life as their mother.
She will be remembered for the way she made you feel when you met her. She lit up a room with her energy, her silliness and her warmth. She was a caregiver and at her best when you needed her. She adored her grandchildren and was a huge part of their lives attending every school program, game and reading to their classrooms as a room grandmother. One of her granddaughters noted that she was pictured in her senior high school yearbook more than some of her friends. She was affectionately known as Grandma Patty or GP to many of her grandchildren’s friends as well and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Every one of her grandchildren has a treasure trove of cards and letters she wrote to them expressing her pride, love and support. She also was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews and was there for all of their special events as well. Her love was her legacy.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and son, Chris.
She is survived by son Mike (Jenny-Taylor, Andrew), son Jerry (Martha-Tucker, Jake, Sophie), son Ted (Amy-Teddy, Kathryn, Grace, Tess), son Matt (Jesse-Isaac, Emily).
We will miss her terribly but will always be grateful for the impact she made on us, reminding us of the value of family. She shared her love of music, arts and swimming with her kids and her grandkids. Patty truly believed that she was part mermaid. She was loved by all that met her and left an impact on many lives throughout her 80 years on earth.
We are sure she is now dancing in the stars with her husband Jerry, her son Chris, and the others she loved that left before her. In fact, she is probably planning the festivities; as the day she died the northern lights lit up the sky.
Patty’s family is grateful to the staff of Azura Memory Care for the support and comfort she received while there.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 316 Fulton St., Eau Claire with Father Antony Joseph and Father Frank Corradi celebrating the mass. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at church. A celebration of life & reception is a short walk to the Pablo Center, which will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
