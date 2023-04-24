Annis, Patricia.jpeg

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend Patricia Annis, age 80, passed away on March 23, 2023, in Eau Claire, WI. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born to Emil and Dode Jandric in St. Paul, MN, along with her other eight siblings. Her love of family was evident as she spent much of her life prioritizing time with her parents and siblings and always shared stories of her wonderful childhood. She graduated from Derham Hall and went on to fall in love with Jerry Annis after meeting him at The University of Minnesota.

