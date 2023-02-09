PATRICIA BARTLETT
My wonderful wife, Pat, transitioned into Christ’s arms on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Lake Hallie Memory Care Center. She now has a new body and is free of dementia, broken hip and brain bleed.
Pat married Gary on March 25, 1966 in Des Moines, Washington. They enjoyed almost 57 years together and raised two terrific sons, Chad (Colfax) and Wade (Nashville).
Pat was adopted when she was 18 hours old by a loving military family on June 22, 1945. She spent many of her early years in Hawaii, but lived in Des Moines, Washington during middle school and high school years. She graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in 1963. She enrolled at Central Washington State College in 1964 where she met Gary.
In 1996, following the death of her adopted parents and after about three years of research, she located her natural mother (Helen) and half sisters (Eloise and Robin) one half brother (Del) and Step father (Neil). It was a joyous reunion on July 3, and only blossomed more over the years.
Pat loved to be busy and enjoyed working, always in some form of finance. She worked for several different organizations. Her two favorite positions were with Polar Manufacturing in Sartell, Minnesota and the Altoona School District. She served as the Administrator for Payroll and Benefits for Altoona for 20 years and was very skilled at assisting teachers and administrators with interpreting Wisconsin State Employee Benefits. She retired in July, 2005 and she and Gary set off shortly for the sun and fun of Yuma, Arizona where they lived for the past 17 years.
In Yuma, they both enjoyed all the activities provided in the five star Country Roads RV Village. They served together on several special event committees and Pat usually ended up being the treasurer. She was one of the founders of the Relay for Life Committee which annually raised $12,000 — $16,000 from Country Roads for the Yuma program. She loved to read, cook for special occasions, dance, play table games, swim, walk and when the boys were growing up, watch them play various sports. Family was very important to her; she loved them dearly, and was so happy when together or visiting on FACETIME.
As her dementia progressed, walking became her passion. In her short time at Lake Hallie Memory Care, she was the inspirational lead walker. Had she not fallen, she would have probably worn out some of the carpet. She enjoyed her time at that nice facility and loved all the staff who assisted her.
Pat is survived by her husband (Gary), sons/family Chad (Kristi), Katherine (Jonah), and Sarah; Wade (Kristin) Alyssa, Taryn, and Rynna; sister (Robin) brother in law (Gary); brother (Del) sister in law (Linda); sister in law (Judy); Aunt (Deb) several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her adopted parents (Mike and Maxine), her natural mother (Helen); her step father (Neil); her sister (Eloise); her adopted brother (Mike).
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Lane, with Pastor John Van Gorkom officiating. Refreshments will be served following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer Association in your local area.