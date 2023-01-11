Patricia “Pat” Bates McGhee passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Symphony Healthcare in Evanston, IL.

Pat was born April 27, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to Patrick J. Bates and Lois E. (Walker) Cameron. She grew up in Eau Claire, WI, graduating from Memorial High School in 1967. Pat attended and graduated from her beloved alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree (1972) in journalism and minor in French. Patricia enjoyed a decades-long career as a writer. She worked as a technical editor for Environmental Science & Engineering in Gainesville, FL and, later, as a journalist and public relations publications specialist at the University of Florida. Patricia’s detailed work behind the scenes helped others shine.