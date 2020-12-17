Patricia A. Berlin, 67, of rural Augusta, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020. Pat was in Mayo Hospice care after recently being diagnosed with ALS. Patricia Ann Berlin, daughter of Andrew and Irene (Dacken) Nauman was born April 20, 1953, in Burt, Iowa. As a child the Nauman family moved to rural Augusta in 1958 and it was here that she was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and attended country school and Augusta High School. On June 6, 1970, Pat was united in marriage to Donald Berlin at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived all their married life on their farm in Ludington Township. In addition to helping on the farm, Pat loved taking care of others. She enjoyed her employment taking care of children at St. Pauls Little Lambs Day Care in Fall Creek, and then during her time with Aurora Community Services working in their residential facilities. Pat passion and caring for others shown through with the endless routes hauling her Amish friends around. She cared just as much for her cats and dogs. They were always seen following her around on the farm. Pat was a great cook and enjoyed every minute in the kitchen cooking or baking. She enjoyed planting flowers around the house.
Thank you to the Mayo hospice team for their care and assistance.
Pat will be dearly missed by Don, her loving husband of 50 years; 3 sons, Jamie Berlin of Eau Claire, Matthew (Melissa) Berlin of Bloomer, Joshua Berlin of Augusta; 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Claire, Beckett, Breleigh and Peyton; 3 sisters, Gwendolyn (Sherman) Welter of Augusta, Merri (Russ) Penning of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Cheryl Akers of rural Fairchild; several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Irene Nauman; her father and mother-in-law, Myron Berlin and Irene Berlin; brothers, John, Duane and Gary Nauman; brother-in-law Louis Berlin; and sister-in-law Marlene Berlin and Sandra Nauman; nephews, Jonathan and Steven Nauman, niece, Tammy Herrick; and great niece, Emily Rose Herrick.
A visitation will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at E19675 State Road 27, Fall Creek, WI. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the church, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
