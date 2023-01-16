Patricia L. Biesterveld age 82 of Meridean, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Augusta.

Pat was born on January 20th, 1939, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was the second of three children to George Pope and Charlotte Zaborowski. She grew up in Eau Claire and went to school at St. James. Pat loved to share stories of her childhood and growing up in the Shawtown area. She often told stories of tying bed springs to the city buses and throwing tomatoes at cop cars.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Biesterveld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.