Patricia L. Biesterveld age 82 of Meridean, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Augusta.
Pat was born on January 20th, 1939, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was the second of three children to George Pope and Charlotte Zaborowski. She grew up in Eau Claire and went to school at St. James. Pat loved to share stories of her childhood and growing up in the Shawtown area. She often told stories of tying bed springs to the city buses and throwing tomatoes at cop cars.
Pat was an amazing mother and grandmother. She doted on her family and was happiest when her large (and loud) family surrounded her. Family for Pat included a lot of extra children who called her “Ma”. She loved everyone and was always willing to set another plate at the table.
Pat enjoyed hosting the weekly coffee clutch with her close friends Greta Sobotka, Mary Jurgens and more. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking goods to share with her family and friends.
Pat married Robert Graves in 1955 and had a son James Graves. Although Pat and Robert expected to remain together forever their relationship ended in 1961.
On September 11, 1965, Pat married Robert “Bob” Biesterveld at St. Joseph’s church in Rock Falls. After marriage, they continued to live in Racine and started their family. In 1966, Pat and Bob moved to Meridean and owned the Biesterveld’s Grocery Store. In 1971, Bob and Pat moved to what would become their family (hobby) farm. Pat went to work for the Durand Hospital and retired in 2006. Pat returned to Meridean in 2014 after losing her husband in 2013.
Patricia is survived by three children; Dave (Sharane Trobaugh) of Rock Falls, Alan (Sue) of Durand and Kathy (Jimmy) Buse of Augusta, five grandchildren; Mike, Marc, Ashley, Hannah and Jordyn, two great grandsons; Eli and Easten, Sister; Rita (Roger) Linse of Eau Claire.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Robert, son; James Graves, daughter; Ann Biesterveld and brother; Ed Pope.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rock Falls, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.