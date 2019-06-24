Patricia Cliff

Patricia Mae Cliff, 88, was called to her heavenly home on June 21, 2019. She was born in Dillonvale, Ohio to Theodore and Matilda Powley on February 6, 1931 and was the younger sibling to her brother Richard.
Pat graduated from Ohio Valley High School in 1949, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she also worked in the library.
She met her husband, Don, in Washington DC on a blind date. They were later married on January 5, 1951 in Chicago, IL. and were blessed with 49 years together. They moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1951 to raise their family. From this union came 3 children: Randy (Darlene) Cliff, Cindy (Joe) Hamilton and Leanne (Jack) Blume. She was the loving grandmother to 7 grandchildren: Kimberly (Josh) Cliff, Kaia (Jason) Cliff, Andy (Jodi) Hamilton, Katie (Tyler) McMullen, Brian (Lisa) Blume, Betsy (Jim) Burns and Bethany Blume. She was blessed with 12 great grandchildren: Eric, Carter, Braxton, and Ayva Olszewski, Cambria and Zeke Gonzales, Harper and Elliana McMullen, Liam Blume, Breana (Max), Collin and Kalee Burns.
Pat loved to work in her gardens, collect antiques and camp with her family and friends. Pat and Don enjoyed traveling to dog shows and also traveled extensively with their family and church friends. They purchased Johnson Machine Works in 1966 where she was the office manager for 35 years. She and Don worked together building the business. In 1980, the business was moved to Wisconsin Street and was renamed Cliff Industrial Corporation. They were very proud to have 7 family members working together in the business for 21 years. They sold the business to their son, Randy, in 1998.
In 1986, Don and Pat established Hi-Cliff Kennel. In 1990, they moved to their farm to breed and show German Shepherd dogs. They were very successful in the show ring and bred many champions and select champions, including a very special dog to Pat, Sel. CH Hi-Cliff High Hopes. She became the #1 German Shepherd dog in the USA in 1996 and 1997, in both the all Breed and Specialty rings. She also co-bred CH. Kenlyn’s Aries V Hi-Cliff, who is the # 2 GSD sire of all time.
Pat and Don were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church, established in 1954, where they were very active with various church groups. She was also a 50 year member of TTT, Chapter E. TTT raises funds to help under privileged girls with school clothes and supplies, and also sends them to summer camp.
She will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by her surviving brother, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many who knew her. She was preceded by the death of her husband, Don, in April of 2000.
Pat wished that any gifts be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Feed My People.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 54701 with Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and at the church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.