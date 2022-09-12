Patricia, “Pat” (Guza) Dahl passed away September 5, 2022. She was born on a snowy Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949 to Clarence and Celia (Marsolek) Guza. As a child she enjoyed spending time with her grandpa Joe and Grandma Gertrude as well as with her farm animals, especially her sheep.

On January 15, 1966, she married the love of her life, Willis Dahl, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wisconsin. The couple farmed in rural Osseo from that time until 2001, when they built a home on the outskirts of Osseo. During the time on the farm, they welcomed seven children into their life.

