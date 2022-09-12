Patricia, “Pat” (Guza) Dahl passed away September 5, 2022. She was born on a snowy Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949 to Clarence and Celia (Marsolek) Guza. As a child she enjoyed spending time with her grandpa Joe and Grandma Gertrude as well as with her farm animals, especially her sheep.
On January 15, 1966, she married the love of her life, Willis Dahl, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, Wisconsin. The couple farmed in rural Osseo from that time until 2001, when they built a home on the outskirts of Osseo. During the time on the farm, they welcomed seven children into their life.
To mention what Pat enjoyed is tough because she simply enjoyed life! Some of her favorite pastimes were ceramics, crafts (anything was a go), spending time on the water fishing or a leisurely pontoon ride, cooking, bird watching, planting flowers and gardening. She also loved shopping for others. You didn’t leave her home without a gift in hand. Whether it be baked, homemade, canned or boughten. Her and Willis took many trips and enjoyed seeing the world. Besides trips within the U.S., they traveled to Canada (fishing, of course) Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Ireland. She would put all that aside for Willis (he never went hungry), her children and especially her grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She was always a wife, mom and grandma first.
Between her time on the farm and moving to town, she joined the kitchen at Osseo Middle/High school. She loved being with the kids and told many stories about them. During that time, she also became “Grandma Pat” to many students and welcomed the title.
Everyone she came into contact with she treated as her friend. Her biggest gift was her gift to gab! It is with that gift that she will be missed by so many! Especially her husband of 56 years, Willis. Her children, Dori (Steve) Petznick, Vicki (Russell) Toft, Tammie Dahl, Reagan (Geoff Wallace) Dahl and Andrew (Lacey) Dahl. Her grandchildren, Jacob (RJ Steck) Kostka, Nicole (Brett) Olson, Kylie Kostka, Tate (Taitelynn) Johnson, Gavin (Alexandria Munoz) Schwebke, Payton Dahl, Dylann Dahl and Will Dahl. Her Great-Grandchildren Lucas Olson and Emma Olson. Sisters Charlotte (David) Schank and Betty (Pete) Schlesser. Brother and sister-in-law Alden and Pat Dahl and sister- in- law Donna Dahl. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was met at the gate by her infant daughter she never got to hold, her infant daughter Kimberly Dahl, her parents, brother, Rick Guza, and parent-in-laws, Wilmer and Edna Dahl.
Per her request, there will be a private burial service with immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Come and share your favorite stories! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Osseo-Fairchild School District or St. Jude’s Cancer Center for Children, both dear to her heart.
Our family wants to thank the staff on the 4th floor of Marshfield Medical Center for the great care they gave.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.