Patricia DeMeyer

Patricia Jean DeMeyer was born to Harold and Helen Misfeldt in Bloomer, WI on February 18, 1930, and died at age 89 on December 18, 2019, in Superior, WI where she grew up, met the love of her life Don DeMeyer and was married.
Pat had a fire about her. Her classic style and ever-present lipstick suited her family nickname “the Queen”. She and Don spent twenty plus winters in Lake Havasu with friends from Superior and making many new friends.
Pat took pleasure in the simple things of life. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, camping, walking, thrift sales, coloring, crocheting, baking all her family favorites, golfing and long rides with Don, making the best potato salad ever and hosting extended family holiday gatherings at their home. With Christmas coming she can now enjoy one of her simple pleasures, a Connelly’s Tom and Jerry with her family in heaven.
Pat never retired from her career as a loving wife and caretaker to her husband Donald of 67 years and mother to Vicky (David) Van Ells, Chippewa Falls, WI, Susan (Michael) Haugen, Madison, WI, Linda (Joseph) O’Konek, Bellevue, WA, Jim (Roxanne) DeMeyer, Superior, WI.
Pat will be forever remembered and loved by grandchildren, Justin, Aaron, Amanda, Ryan, Nathan, Tricia, Megan, Adam, Alex and Sammy; twenty great-grandchildren; siblings, Rene Koening, James (Rosemary) Misfeldt and Tom (Deb) Misfeldt; brothers-in-law, Bill Connelly and Butch DeMeyer; and sisters-in-law’s, Mary Ann Fair and Patsy Cotton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, son-in-law and daughter-in-law: Sharon Misfeldt, Doris Connelly, June Braun, Bill Berg and Faith DeMeyer.
Our thanks to Essentia Hospice for their guidance and care. The family would like to give a special big thanks to Villa Marina for their exemplary and loving care.
There will be a private family service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member.
Pat will be missed and loved always.
As you think of her remember these words from one of her favorite hymns.
“It was Grace that brought me safe thus far, And Grace will lead me home.”
Assisting the family with arrangements, Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street.