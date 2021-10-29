Patricia Douglas

Patricia “Pat” Douglas, 79, passed away on October 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI after a long battle with COPD. She passed very peacefully after a nice prayer service with the hospital chaplain and with both of her boys by her side.
Pat was born on November 24, 1941 to Bill and Rose Glenz. On July 4, 1959 she married Larry Douglas and they had two sons Terry and Mike.
Pat worked as a receptionist for Stucky Chiropractic for 35 years. The staff there was an extension of her family. At the same time she was employed with The Buffington Home for over 33 years. She was always proud of the fact that within her 34 years of employment she only called in to work sick on one occasion.
Pat was always a spunky, loving caregiver to her entire family and her friends. She was forever making meals and delicious treats for those she loved. She enjoyed biweekly trips to the Black River casino with her brother and his girlfriend Carol Sue Olson. She loved having company and making people feel welcome while they were visiting her home. During her younger years she enjoyed camping and family vacations. Pat spoke her mind and told it like it was and we will miss her candor, her stories, her loving personality and the compassion she has shown all of us. She will be deeply missed for many years to come.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; her siblings, Rosemond, Armond, Chuck and Dick as well as many other relatives and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Terry and Mike; granddaughter, Alyssa (the joy of her life), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.
We would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Sal Obaid, Dr. Durkee, the Stucky family and all the heroes at Sacred Heart Hospital who worked around the clock to make her comfortable. The compassion they showed to Pat and all of the family was a huge blessing especially during this crazy time of Covid.
Because of the virus the family will have a very small private service at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Douglas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.