Patricia Ehlinger

Patricia (Pat) Jean Ehlinger, age 76, passed away May 28, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Pat was born on May 5, 1943 to Helen and Owen Stewart in Eau Claire, WI. She married Jerry Ehlinger in 1967.
Pat graduated from Altoona High School and worked at many places throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making sure none of them went hungry, cheering on her favorite teams and grandchildren in sports, leaving the brutal Wisconsin winters for the Gulf Coast, but most of all she loved shopping, having coffee and doing lunch with friends.
Pat will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Jerry; son, Jason (Laurie) Ehlinger; Grandchildren, Brodie and Paige; brother, Dennis (Barb) Stewart; brother and sisters-in-law, Gene (Darlene) Ehlinger and Donna Gutsch; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law; niece, Tricia and brother-in-law Gordy Gutsch.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Altoona United Methodist Church (428 1st St. W, Altoona, WI) with Pastor Cheri Miskimen officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at church.
The family would like to thank Mayo Health Care System and her many friends and family for the care and support given to Pat and the family.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com