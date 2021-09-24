Patricia (Pat) A. Faast, age 83, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on September 22, 2021, at Lake Hallie Memory Care
Patricia was born on November 4, 1937, to Henry and Anna (Irrthum) Hoffmann and raised on the family farm near Hampton, MN.
Pat graduated from Randolph High School. She was a class officer and participated in dramatics, girl’s chorus, and newspaper. Following high school, Pat worked at the phone company in Red Wing, MN and eventually moved to Eau Claire, WI. In Eau Claire, she worked for Scobie Insurance, Montgomery Wards, and managed several taverns in the Eau Claire area, including, The Edwards, The Bull Pen, Rubber Workers CIO, Pete’s Hilltop, Bill’s Last Chance, and VFW Post 7232.
Pat bowled and played pool in her early years. She loved to crochet and made many doilies and other beautiful items for family and friends. Pat was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She also enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers games. She coordinated many bus trips, from local taverns, to Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay games over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard and John; and by her sisters, Emma (Siebenaler), Veronica (Gores-Kummer), Mary (Meyers-Peine), Dolores (Halfen) and Betty Lou Hoffman.
Pat is survived by her children, Wanda (Gary) Nelson, Sue (Jon) Zecherle; grandchildren, Holly Owens, Erin (Nick) Hawn, Cody (Jamie) Carman, Joshua and Nicole Bergeron, Devin Faast, and Christopher Fanning. As well as great grandchildren, Cailin, Raegan, Sydney, Josie, and Beau Hawn, and Maddie and Lauren Waggoneer. Sister-in-law, Charlotte Hoffmann and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4-7pm. A graveside service, with interment, will be held at a future date in Mathias Cemetery in Hampton, MN.
The family wishes to thank Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care during the last several months.