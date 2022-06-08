Patricia Harriet Fischer, age 92, passed away the evening of May 18th from complications of Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a rare type of blood cancer, in Laguna Hills, CA. She is survived by her second husband Hubert Fischer, daughters Jo Elyn Luttrell (Tim) and Carol Shea (Tim), son-in-law Ron Holten, stepdaughter Brenda, and stepson Mark. Pat is also survived by her younger sister Corinne Mortenson (Paul), seven adult grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Donald Fischer and oldest daughter Lynn Fischer.
Pat was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she and her husband Don raised their three daughters. When the youngest, Carol, went to college, Pat and Don decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of living in the sun and moved to Orange County, California. Pat was known for her love of connection and remembering details about the lives of those she loved. Whether a daughter, cousin, or grand-niece, she never failed to get an update on what a person was “up to these days.” She also helped coordinate large family reunions to keep everyone connected, despite having dispersed across the country.
Pat was known for her faith and love of the Bible. She loved attending Bible studies and the Traditions service at Saddleback Church for many years.
As an operating room nurse for about 45 years, her gifts of organization and cleanliness were put to good use. Pat was a loyal and caring individual who served at home even long after she was done at the hospital. She provided care for both of her parents, her aunt, and her first husband of over fifty years, Don, toward the end of their lives.
Many years after Don’s passing, a longtime friend encouraged Patricia to reach out to Hubert. He was an old friend and former beau back in Wisconsin, who had recently lost his wife. The two began a long distance relationship, calling each other every day. Hubert and Pat were married on September 28, 2015. They were great companions and kept each other going through their various challenges in these last few years.
In the words of her sister-in-law, Ruth, “She used her time and talents on earth to the glory of God through her work, raising a family and showing compassion to others. Even though we cannot communicate with her verbally, her spirit lives on in our hearts.”
A celebration of Pat’s life was held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at O’Connor Mortuary in Laguna Hills, CA followed by mass at Santiago de Compostela Catholic Church in Lake Forest, CA. Burial ceremony was at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s name to either Charles Stanley’s Inspiration Ministries or The International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation.
O’Connor Mortuary