With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Patricia (Patty) Kay Gardner, 74, on April 25, 2021, in Surprise, AZ. Patty was born on February 14, 1947, to Francis and Wanda Lium in Eau Claire, WI. She grew up on the east side of Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School class of 1965.
Early in her life, Patty had two sons, Shawn and Nick, with her former husband, Patrick Murphy. She later met the love of her life and soul mate, Greg Gardner. After a 20-year courtship, they were married April 2, 1994, in Las Vegas, NV, and made their home in Altoona, WI.
Patty worked at the former Copp’s/Gordy’s grocery store in Eau Claire as a department manager until her retirement.
Patty and Greg enjoyed their second home in Sun City Grand, Arizona, where they spent the winter months. Together they took many memorable vacations including trips to Belize, New York, and most recently a cruise to Alaska. They also explored new routes on their numerous drives to and from Arizona.
One of Patty’s favorite pastimes was collecting flower seeds on her many walks and scattering them on the hill behind her home; she was always enthralled by the beauty of nature. She enjoyed visiting her sister’s cabin in Minocqua, playing board games, taking pontoon and paddle boat rides, laughing, and playing the slots at the nearby casino. She was an amateur meteorologist, sending everyone reports of the weather heading their way and other quirky text messages.
While in Arizona, Patty loved going on golf cart rides with Greg, viewing the beautiful sunsets, swimming at the pool, gathering with her neighbors, and handing out treats to every neighborhood dog.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Wanda; sister, Judy; brothers in law, Karl Krassau, Mike McGrouary, and Bob Gardner; nephews, Scott Kramer, Kurt and Jerry Krassau; and parents in law, Arthur and Virginia Gardner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Greg Gardner; sons, Shawn (Mary) Murphy of Post Falls, ID; Nick Murphy of Eau Claire; Brad (Amy) Gardner of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren, Tyler Andress, Jackson and Macy Gardner; great grandchild, Carter Andress; sisters Renee (Cookie) Krassau of Hudson; Luann McGrouary of Eau Claire; Lana (Charlie) Kramer of Fall Creek; brother-in-law Don Nelson of North Branch, MN; sister-in-law Monica (Randy) Bauer of Eau Claire; sister-in-law Vickie Gardner of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law Scott Gardner of Eau Claire. Patty is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A celebration of Patty’s life will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, from 1:00 — 4:30 PM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI.
She will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Patty’s name to the Eau Claire County Humane Society.