Patricia Kathleen Gaulke, 86, of Green Bay, WI, formally of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Wyndemere Memory Care.
She was born October 8, 1936, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Clinton J. and Dorothy (Kane) Couzzins.
Patricia married the love of her life Ervin C. Gaulke on February 16, 1970, in Elk Point, South Dakota.
She spent many years at the Clairemont Nursing and Rehabilitation as a receptionist. When her kids were grown, she went on her dream adventure as an over the road trucker with her husband Ervin.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.
Patricia was a longtime member of St. James the Greater Catholic Parish in Eau Claire.
Patricia is survived by her children, Linda Honold, Susan (Steve) Bertelson, Barb (Denny) Earnest, Charles (Stacy) Gaulke, Robert (Julie) Gaulke and Erin Gaulke; grandchildren, Jared Cathey, Tyler Cathey, Amanda Bristol, Krista Bodily, Wysteria Bristol, Cody Earnest, Cameron Gaulke, Brianna Gaulke, Jordan Gaulke, Kayla Gaulke and Abigail Gaulke; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, granddaughter Samantha Khazzam, son-in-law Reynolds Honold, sisters and brothers James Couzzins, Nancy Page, Catherine Couzzins and Michael Couzzins.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire with Father John A. Schultz officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
