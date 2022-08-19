Patricia Ann Giebel, age 84, of Pigeon Falls, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls with her family by her side.
Patricia was the youngest child born to Anton and Martha (Gruhn) Ida of Augusta on July 19, 1938 where she was raised on the family farm with her five brothers.
Pat graduated from the Augusta High School and later married John R. Giebel on June 6, 1959. They lived briefly in Eau Claire until John opened a television sales and repair service and moved to Whitehall. Pat was often working by his side. There they raised their five children and eventually moved to a farm they purchased outside of town. Pat could be found on the farm watching her children grow into adults and later helped raise her grandchildren by providing her own daycare services.
Pat shared her love of onions and salt, lots of butter and crackers and coffee with her grandchildren. She made many meals over the years, loved gardening, canning, reading romance books, snowmobiling, watching crime shows, Judge Judy and her Busch Light. She was a great entertainer and would welcome anyone who showed up on her doorstep, be it family, friends or someone she just met. Her zest for life, fun and go with the flow attitude was at the heart of Pat.
Pat’s last several years were spent in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center where she will be remembered for her infectious laugh/cackle and her feisty personality. The halls will be quieter without her.
Patricia will be forever missed and in the hearts of her children: Marcey (Keith) Hageness of Augusta, Alan Giebel (special friend, Kim Langrick) of Whitehall, Martha (Ron) Bruneau of Whitehall, Lance (Michelle) Giebel of Whitehall and Jason (Delina) Giebel of Altoona; nine grandchildren, Brett (Megan) Hanevold, Katie (Max) Davenport, Holly (Peter) Wills, Travis Bruneau, Nathan Bruneau, Brandon (Kelsie) Giebel, Tyler (fiancee‘, Kayla Grulkowski) Giebel, Kalob Giebel and Kaden Giebel; nine great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Brighton, Syndney, Josephine, Olivia, Rachel, Gideon, Everleigh and Magnolia; three sisters-in-law, Donna (Dennis) Higgin, Phyllis Ida and Diane Giebel along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John; a special friend, Carroll (Huck) Hackleberg; five brothers, Wilfred, Frances, John, Robert and Leonard; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Ida, Beverly Ida and Goldine Ida; a brother-in-law, William Giebel; a nephew, James Giebel and a niece, Kathleen Giebel.
A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be designated to the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church or the Trempealeau County Humane Society.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences can be left on their website, www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
