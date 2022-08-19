Patricia Ann Giebel, age 84, of Pigeon Falls, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls with her family by her side.

Patricia was the youngest child born to Anton and Martha (Gruhn) Ida of Augusta on July 19, 1938 where she was raised on the family farm with her five brothers.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Giebel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.