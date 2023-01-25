Patricia Ann Hartman, 91 of Bloomer, WI died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer WI.

Patricia was born on March 26, 1931, to Richard and Anna (Zwiefelhofer) Pecha. She was born in Chippewa County and lived in the Bloomer-Eau Claire area her whole life.

