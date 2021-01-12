Patricia Ann (Carter) Holt, 82, of Barron, previously of Durand and Spooner, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Barron, WI.
Pat was born May 21, 1938, in Cornell, IL, to Carl and Hallie Mae (Basham) Carter. The family moved quite often when Pat was young and she attended nine different schools by the time she was a freshman in high school. The family then settled in Granton, WI, where Pat attended high school and met the love of her life, Robert Holt. Pat graduated from high school in 1956 and she and Robert were married on August 10, 1957, in Granton. They moved to Platteville, WI, while Robert finished college and moved to Durand in 1959.
In addition to raising their family, Pat worked as a teacher at Jane’s Ceramics in Durand, as well as a clerk in multiple doctor’s offices and as a clerk at Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand. After Robert retired from teaching high school in the mid-1990s, they retired first to a cabin and then to their beautiful home on Spooner Lake near Spooner, WI.
Pat enjoyed all things dealing with arts and crafts, specifically ceramics, making Care Bear teddy bears, cross stitch, wood working, painting, and interior decorating. She also loved gardening, and, in later years, keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. More than anything, Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sons Mark (Janet) Holt of Durand, Gary Holt (Linda Plaisance) of Chippewa Falls, and Tony Holt of Eau Claire; grandchildren Kirk Holt of Elmwood, Cory (Sky) Holt of Trego, and Dustin (Lynsay) Holt of Somerset; and great-grandson Arlen Holt of Trego and great-granddaughter Ezra Holt of Somerset.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62+ years, Robert; grandson, Jordan; her parents; and several siblings.
A public graveside service was held at the Spooner Cemetery on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Noon.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Patricia’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.