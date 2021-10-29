Patricia Kamrowski

Patricia Ann Kamrowski, 82, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Heritage Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Pat was born January 9, 1939, in Trempealeau, WI, the daughter of Stanley and Ruth (Beardsley) Hovell. She was raised with her 5 siblings in Trempealeau where she attended Caledonia Country School and Trempealeau Elementary and High School.
Pat was united in marriage to her soul mate, Donald Kamrowski on March 28, 1959, in Arcadia. Don was serving in the U.S. Army at this time and Pat was able to be with him while he was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and Karlsruhe, Germany. After Don’s honorable discharge the couple returned to Wisconsin and since 1972 had resided in Augusta.
While in Augusta, Pat and Don owned and operated the Mobile Gas Station for several years. In addition to raising her family she was also employed at the Fairchild and Augusta Nursing Homes and Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona. She then worked with Supportive Home Care for Eau Claire County where she went into the homes of Alzheimer clients to clean and be of assistance to them by just being there. Wanting to help people and especially the elderly was so important to Pat, that she instilled this sense of giving back to the community to her children. As young grade school students, she had her children volunteer at the Augusta Nursing Home, where they continued volunteering during their high school years.
Pat also gave back to others by supporting Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta in various capacities with a special interest in its library, the Augusta Nursing Home, Disabled American Veterans groups and St. Jude’s Hospital. She had also been a member of the Trempealeau VFW Auxiliary.
One of Pat’s most rewarding times of her life was when her children were grown and she and her husband opened their home and hearts to many Foster infants and young children. They found peace in knowing they were able to help these children when they were most vulnerable.
Patricia will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Leslie (Michael) Steinke of Eau Claire, Hope (Chris) Norton of Hamlet, North Carolina; 3 dearly loved grandchildren, Ryder Hadt, Faith and William Norton; sister Darlene Dettinger of Galesville; and her “fur baby” her faithful dog Princess.
Pat was greeted in Heaven by Don, her loving husband of 62 years who passed away May 28, 2021; infant daughter Kimberly Lorraine Kamrowski in 1964; son Donald Gregory Kamrowski in 2007; parents, Stanley and Ruth Hovell; brothers Robert Hovell. Kenny Hovell. Clyde Hovell; and sister Lorna Gilbertson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Centerville, WI. Friends may call 1 hour before services Monday at the funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Memory Care and the caregivers with Mayo Home Hospice for taking care of Pat’s needs in a dignified and loving manner.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .