Patricia Kell, our beloved wife, mother, Ami, sister-in-law and aunt, peacefully passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples, FL.
Patricia, the daughter of Charles and Barbara (Schmidt) Patterson, was born on July 3, 1941 in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison West High School and attended a year of college at UW-Stevens Point where she met Michael Kell, a handsome young man who drove her nuts... until her mother suggested that perhaps she was just in love with him. Mike and Pat were united in marriage in Madison on August 22, 1964. Theirs was a true love story, happily married for over 57 years.
Pat loved many things in life including volunteer projects, gardening, bird watching, reading, travel, stitchery, playing cards, being at the lake, golfing, parties, a nice tall glass of vodka tonic, all while wearing a great outfit. All those activities were better when done with family and friends she loved so much. She was thoughtful, kind, warm, funny, generous, and always truly interested in people.
Most of all, Pat loved her family. Her husband Mike, children, Lisa (Brady) Pierce, David (Amy) Kell, were the lights of her life along with her grandchildren. Michael (Ashley), Matthew, Charlie, Erin and Peter, loved “Ami’s Adventures,” and they had many extraordinary escapades with their grandparents. Ami had a way with children, and she developed unique, loving, and treasured relationships with each one of her children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, John Kell. She is survived by her husband, Michael Kell of Naples, Florida, children and grandchildren, all of Hudson, Wisconsin, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the nurses, aides, and doctors, and all other staff who gave her wonderful care at both the Bentley Care Center and the Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples over the past year and a half.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, FL on June 3, 2022 at 11:00am with a light meal to follow. A memorial service will also be planned in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bentley Village Foundation in Naples, FL (www.Bentleyvillagefoundation.org), or the Stone Lake Community Wetland Park in Stone Lake, Wisconsin (www.stonelakecommunitywetlandpark.com).
