Patricia Ann Kufalk (Halverson), 74, of Northfield, died peacefully at home on November 14th, 2022 with family present. Patti was born on June 11th, 1948 to Myrtle and Sigrid Halverson and was the youngest of 6.

She graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1967. After graduation, she moved to Milwaukee where she had a successful career with Falk Corporation and Carlin Sales.

