Patricia Ann Kufalk (Halverson), 74, of Northfield, died peacefully at home on November 14th, 2022 with family present. Patti was born on June 11th, 1948 to Myrtle and Sigrid Halverson and was the youngest of 6.
She graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1967. After graduation, she moved to Milwaukee where she had a successful career with Falk Corporation and Carlin Sales.
Patti married Robert Kufalk on September 11th, 1999 in Milwaukee. They went on to have a successful and loving marriage for 23 years. Patti was always “put together” with her hair and make up done perfect and also small in stature, but was quite the outdoorswomen alongside her husband. True best friends, they enjoyed many hobbies together; Harley riding, ATVing, Hunting for deer, turkey, pheasant, and fishing. Patti was a Hunter Safety Instructor for 3 years and also shot trap and practiced target shooting. Patti had a heart of gold, and was genuinely one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. Her love and smile will be missed by many.
Preceeded in death by her parents, her brothers: Howard, Harry, and Robert Halverson and sisters: Adeline Johnson and Virginia Goeztka.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Kufalk; step-children: Lynda Knowles and Robert J. Kufalk, along with numerous neices and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to B-Home Hospice nurses & aides and also to personal care provider Sharon Sopa.
A Memorial Service for Patti will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday December 5th, 2022 at the New Hope Community Luthern Church, W16346 Dettinger Road, west of Northfield. Pastor Eldon Simonson will officiate. A luncheon will follow services at church location.
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Home in Altoona, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Kufalk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.