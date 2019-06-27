Patricia A. Kuster, 77, of the village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by family at the Chippewa Manor while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
Pat was born January 26, 1942, in Chippewa Falls to Albert and Evelyn (Ryan) LaFaive. She attended Holy Ghost elementary school and McDonell High School.
On February 13, 1960, she married Clifford G. Kuster at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
She was always an avid reader. After raising their four children, Pat went back to school and graduated from UW Stout, becoming a Registered Dietitian. Pat worked for nine years at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. In 2000, she and Cliff moved back to Chippewa Falls and she worked at Mega Foods grocery store.
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, Cliff; children, Clifford J. (Anita) of Chippewa Falls, Pamela (Bill) Bollom of Chippewa Falls, Tammy (Gerald) Burnell of Chippewa Falls, and Jeff (Sonja) of Strum; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Burnell, Cole and Amira Kuster, Ryan (A’llssa) Breneman, Kate (Jon) Smithers, and Kevin (Amy) and Kyle Wang; great-grandchildren, Liam, Skyler, Anna, Rylan, Adeline and Mia; sister, Delores Albert of Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law, John Ness and Don Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Victoria Ness and Diane Anderson; and her beloved dog, Molly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 2 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Justin Kizewski officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com