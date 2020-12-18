Patricia “Pat” Lee Larson passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Pat graduated from Mondovi High School in 1968. She lived in various locations in Wisconsin then returned to Mondovi in 1978 after she married Galen Larson. She enjoyed spending time with and attending her kids and grandkids sports and activities. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time socializing with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by children, grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Larson; her children, Krista (Scott) Nygaard, Janna (Mark) Bross, Sara (Dan) Bauer, Tony (Lindsay) Larson and Dana Larson; grandchildren, Cody, Kaylee, Madelyn, Kelly, Chase, Griffin, Greta, Carter, Mallory, Bennett and Everett; brothers Bob (Val) Larson and Ed (Faye) Larson and her in laws Jim Otterson, Michael Holcombe, Jean Larson, Sharon (Andy) Hager, Nancy (Pat) Risler, Dale (Cindy) Larson, Bonnie (Chuck) Kent, Heidi Perry and Karla Olson and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Galen Larson, father Earl “Ole” Larson; siblings, Steven, Georgeann, Christy, Bill, Jane and Susan; in laws Homer and Bernita Larson and David (Lois) Larson.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a private family funeral and burial service following the visitation.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Mayo Clinic Oncology team and Mayo Hospice team for her treatment and care.
