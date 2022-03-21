Patricia Ann Lassek, 75, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1946, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Eugene and Eltha (Harris) Solie. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire in 1964 and continued her education at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire/Luther Hospital receiving her degree in Nursing. On November 25, 1967, she was united in marriage to David Lassek, also from Eau Claire. They lived in various areas throughout the US including Moorhead, MN, Oxnard, CA, Great Falls, VA, Eau Claire, WI and Red Wing, MN. During this time, she worked as an RN at the local hospitals and became a loving mother to her three daughters: Teri, Jenny, and Kati. In 1979, the family moved to Red Wing where she worked for a few years at St. John’s Hospital and she and David were blessed with their son, Johnny in August of 1979. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, was a leader of Compassionate Friends (a parent grief survivor group), bowled in various leagues, and was a former member of the Red Wing Gun Club. When her kids were younger, she was actively involved in her kid’s activities, including being a Girl Scout leader, managing John’s hockey team, and enthusiastically cheering from the sidelines at all activities. She truly enjoyed the love of her six grandchildren, her dachshunds and cats, 50’s and 60’s music, going to movies and plays, playing board games, gambling with her sisters, watching the Lifetime and Hallmark channels, doing crossword puzzles, and reading. She was a collector of many things, especially Red Wing Pottery and Santa’s. She also had a passion for painting which took her across the world to France to study watercolor techniques.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, David; three daughters, Teri (Ralph Garcia) Klopp of Rosemount, Jenny (Jay) Tauer of Rosemount and Kati (Paul) Fohrenkamm of Arden Hills; six grandchildren, Alex (Kailey) Tauer, Ryan Klopp, Joshua Klopp, Anna Tauer, Estella Garcia and Brody Fohrenkamm; two brothers, Jim Solie and Bill (Lynn) Solie both of Eau Claire and two sisters, Kathy (Gary) Kressin and Julie (Ray) Warner both of Eau Claire along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John, her nephew, Danny, her stepmother, Marge, and her mother and father in-law, Ed and Helen Lassek.
A celebration of life will be held on April 10, 2022 from 1:00 — 4:00 PM at the Red Wing Elks Club in Red Wing. Burial will be at a later date at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.