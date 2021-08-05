Patricia Jane Linse, age 73, passed away from natural causes in her home in Altadena, California on July 23, 2021.
Patricia (Pat) was born October 8, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Hilda and August Linse, the eighth of nine children. She grew up on a dairy farm and from an early age, her artistic talent was exceptional. Pat belonged to 4-H for 10 years and won the Wisconsin State Dairy Judging Contest. After graduating from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Pat attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and obtained a Bachelors Degree in Art in June 1969. After college, Pat taught art in high school and middle school for two years before taking a year off to travel in Europe.
Pat moved to California and attended Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California and obtained a Masters Degree in Art in 1981. Pat worked as a commercial artist specializing in film art before becoming one of the founders of Skeptic Society and Skeptic Magazine in 1992. As Skeptic’s Art Director, Pat produced many illustrations for Skeptic Magazine and created Jr Skeptic. Pat was co-editor of “The Skeptic Encyclopedia of Pseudoscience”. The Skeptics became her passion and Pat was still working up to the time of her death.
Pat is survived by her sisters, Judith Linse (Mark Minor) of Chatsworth, California, Mary Linse of Highland, Indiana, Alice Freiwald (Ray) of Janesville, Wisconsin, Betty Schmidt of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin and Roger Linse (Rita) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Pat is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda (Auer) Linse and August Rudolph Linse; her brothers, Robert (Bobby) Charles Linse and August Albert Linse; and sister, June Barbara (Linse) Knudtson.
Pat will be cremated at Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery in Altadena, California and her ashes scattered in their scattering garden. Date and time of Pat’s memorial service is pending. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Pat’s name to the Skeptic Society PO Box 338, Altadena, CA 91001.