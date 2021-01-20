Patricia Ann Malom, age 88, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI. Patricia was born May 20, 1932 to Robert and Ruth McFaul in Eau Claire; she married LaVerne C. Malom on April 28, 1951 and worked at Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled many years.
She loved family time. She enjoyed camping, fishing and enjoyed traveling to a warm climate in the winters. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards and visiting friends.
Patricia is survived by her children: Randy Malom (Barbara) of Rice Lake and Sonja Bjork of Pasadena, CA; 4 granddaughters: Carly Gifford (Joshua), Alissa Schmidt (Joshua), Abbey Dieckman (Zach) and Summer Malom Bjork (Danny Johnson); and 11 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: LaVerne C. Malom; sister: Beverly Gorman; and brother: Robert McFaul.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, WI at 5pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on the Cremation Society of Wisconsin; Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook page. A burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie at a later date.
The family requests no flowers please.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.