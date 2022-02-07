Patricia Miller

Patricia Kay Miller, age 71 of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Eau Claire to Lorraine Bucklew. Patricia married Keith Miller on May 2, 1981.
She was a Project Engineer for 28 years for Sandia National Laboratory located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. One of her projects was in Area 51.
Patricia had a strong faith and enjoyed reading the bible and other faith based books, and she was involved in bible study groups. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, her dog Baily, traveling (one of her favorite places to go was Puerto Rico), camping and quilting. When Patricia lived in Texas and California, she would donate her time to the local food banks.
Everything that Patricia was involved in, she gave it her all. She was a very passionate person who was dedicated to her family, whom she adored and would sacrifice everything for.
She is survived by her husband Keith; son Shawn (Holli) Kloss; daughter Jamie Anderson; grandchildren: Jessie and Trenton Anderson and Dani Kloss; great-grandson Damon Booth; mother Lorraine Bucklew; sister Sharon Bucklew; brothers Steve and Jeff (Wendy) Bucklew; other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
