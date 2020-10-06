Patricia O’Brien, age 96, passed away in her sleep on July 28, in the presence of loved ones.
Patty was born on April 7, 1924, in Cedar Falls, WI to Chester and Frankie Blom, but the family soon moved to Eau Claire. She graduated from nursing school in Milwaukee in 1945, and returned to Eau Claire to work at facilities including Luther Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Golden Age Home.
She married Patrick M. O'Brien in 1947. They lived on the Eau Claire River, and spent most winters in Bradenton, FL after retirement.
Patty will be remembered for many things: fragile Christmas rosettes and sugar cookies; beautifully-knit sweaters, scarves and caps; her sense of humor; her generosity not only with gifts, but with praise; and her love for any dog that crossed her path. She loved cooking for friends (her Sunday dinners were legendary), fishing trips in Canada, bingo, and a good bargain. She was a one-of-a-kind.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Jackson Blom. She is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in early October. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
