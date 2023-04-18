Patricia Mary Oman, 93, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born in London, England on March 17, 1930, to Henry and Florence Jackson. She spent her younger years with her parents and two brothers, Harry and Geoffrey in Eltham Park, a suburb of London until WWII sent her to live in Devonshire as an evacuee. After the short stint in Devonshire she returned to live with her family in Eltham Park in what would be war-torn London. She finished her education there in Gordon School, spending countless nights with her family in the air raid shelter.
In 1947 while attending a party, she met a handsome American Serviceman named Romaine Anthony Smith who was stationed nearby. They started a courtship that led to love, although were faced with many obstacles in pursuing marriage. Upon gaining her parent’s permission and blessing they were set to be married on July 26, 1947. They honeymooned for a short time in Westerham in Kent until Patricia left for the United States on August 15, 1947 to wait alongside her new in-laws in Eau Claire, WI as Romaine completed his time with the Navy.
Once Romaine returned from the war, they moved together into his parent’s cabin in Lake Wissota, WI. It was an arduous winter without heat or indoor plumbing, but still they enjoyed the time they spent together. In 1949, they decided together to move to London, England, where they were blessed with their first son, Kim. Soon after Kim’s birth, Patricia and Romaine moved back to America and settled into Eau Claire, WI once again. It was not long until they were blessed with two more sons, Jeffrey and Michael. Patricia and Romaine were heavily involved in their children’s lives from school activities and artistic endeavors to PTA, cub scouts and little league. They wanted the best for their children.
On May 25th, 1963, the worst possible happened, and Patricia lost Romaine to a sudden heart attack at the age of 39. Lost and grieving, she continued on knowing her young sons needed her. She obtained various jobs throughout the years and her work ethic spoke for itself, Patricia would get jobs on word of mouth. Years later in 1972, she was introduced to Marlow Oman, who courted her and was good to her children. They were married until his death in September of 2000.
Over the years Patricia visited her family in London many times, even spending one magical birthday in Paris with her brother and sister-in-law. Pat was also an avid runner and ran with all of her sons, having won several 5K races in her age group categories. She especially enjoyed running in the Annual Buckshot Run with her son Jeff every year.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence Jackson; her husbands, Romaine Anthony Smith and Marlow Oman; her brothers, Harry and Geoffrey Jackson; sister-in-law Gladys; and daughter-in-law Carol.
She is survived by her sons, Kim Smith, Jeffrey (Cyndy) Smith, and Mike Smith; grandchildren, Patricia Smith, Nathan (Shonnie) Smith, and Lucas Smith; great-grandchildren, Kalli, Braylee and Benjamin; sister-in-law Kate; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
A funeral will be held for Patricia on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S Farwell St #1/2, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will start at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Patricia will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.