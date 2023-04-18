Patricia Oman.JPG

Patricia Mary Oman, 93, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born in London, England on March 17, 1930, to Henry and Florence Jackson. She spent her younger years with her parents and two brothers, Harry and Geoffrey in Eltham Park, a suburb of London until WWII sent her to live in Devonshire as an evacuee. After the short stint in Devonshire she returned to live with her family in Eltham Park in what would be war-torn London. She finished her education there in Gordon School, spending countless nights with her family in the air raid shelter.

In 1947 while attending a party, she met a handsome American Serviceman named Romaine Anthony Smith who was stationed nearby. They started a courtship that led to love, although were faced with many obstacles in pursuing marriage. Upon gaining her parent’s permission and blessing they were set to be married on July 26, 1947. They honeymooned for a short time in Westerham in Kent until Patricia left for the United States on August 15, 1947 to wait alongside her new in-laws in Eau Claire, WI as Romaine completed his time with the Navy.

