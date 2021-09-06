PAHRUMP, Nev. - On May 27, 2021, Patricia “Pat” (nee Childers) Peterson, of Pahrump, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 81.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Michael) Peterson/Linner, Pahrump; four sons, Lawrence (Chris) Peterson Jr., Sparta, Wisconsin, Charles (Joan) Peterson, Phillips, Wisconsin, Michael Peterson, Presque Isle, Wisconsin, and Timothy (Sandra Haines-Elliot) Peterson, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Linner, Shane, Cody and Riley Peterson, Derek (Miranda) Peterson, Whitney Peterson, Melanie (Josh) Saykally, Lindsey and Tyler Peterson; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie Miller and Karen Raisanen-Wilke; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Childers; siblings, baby Jimmy and John “Jinx” Childers Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Miller and Robert Raisanen.
Pat was born on July 14, 1939, in Marenisco, Michigan. She graduated from Marenisco High School in 1957.
She was married in 1958, and divorced in 1978.
Pat was a wonderful mother who raised five children single-handedly with occasional help from her family and her strong faith. She was an active member of the Trinity Assembly of God Church in Pahrump for more than 30 years and frequently volunteered her time there. One of the volunteer programs she was a part of was called Celebrate Recovery. She volunteered at Manse Elementary for a brief period. She had various jobs over the course of her life ranging from cooking to cleaning to taking care of the elderly to childcare to making meals. One of her last jobs was cleaning Trinity Assembly of God Church which she would state she felt was her ministry. She always went out of her way to pray for anyone and everyone; some would even consider her a prayer warrior.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m., at the Marenisco Cemetery.
The Rev. Mark Ortman, pastor of the Assembly of God Church in Ironwood, Michigan, will preside.
Following the service, lunch will be served at the Marenisco Town Hall.
Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel, Inc., of Wakefield, Michigan, is assisting the family with their arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at lakesidememorialchapel.com.
