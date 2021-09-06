Patricia Margaret Remkus, 78, of rural Fairchild, passed away peacefully late Thursday evening September 2, 2021, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Pat was born in Chicago on May 9, 1943, to Robert and Regina (Grace) McManimon. She was raised with her sister in Chicago, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, graduated from Academy of Our Lady Catholic High School and went on to attend the Art Institute and Community College. With her degree she was employed at the Continental Bank of Chicago.
Pat was united in marriage to Gerald Edward Remkus on Jan. 25, 1965, in Chicago. The couple lived in the city until 1972 when they wanted a total lifestyle change, so they purchased a farm and moved to Fairchild, WI.
Life on the farm was exactly what they wanted and never regretted it. In addition to the farm chores, Pat was also employed in Fairchild as an aide at the Fairchild Nursing Home, for Jim Witte at the Big Store and at the Sunrise Café. She had also worked at the Big Steer in Osseo as a baker. The job that Pat really enjoyed was her 25 year position as a teacher’s aide at the Fairchild Elementary School. She enjoyed the children as much as they admired her.
Pat’s life revolved around her husband Jerry, son Mike and sister Joan. Jerry, Pat and Mike enjoyed several trips to South Dakota and she always looked forward to a fishing day with her husband and son. She also enjoyed the many visits she had with her sister and the trip they took together to Ireland.
Pat will be deeply missed by Jerry, her loving husband of 56 years; son Jerald Michael “Mike” Remkus of Fairchild; beloved sister, Joan and Jack Gaynor of Orland Park, IL; brother and sister-in-law, George and Nancy Remkus of Fairchild; nieces and nephew, Kerry (Tom) Dibrizzi, Kelly (Corey) Sakryd, Sarah (John) Rugotzke, Matthew (Camille) Remkus; and great nephews, Tom Dibrizzi, J.J. and Zach Rugotzke, and Harrison Remkus.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Regina.
Due to a series of strokes Pat had required nursing care. The family would like to thank the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation as well as St. Joseph’s Hospice for the excellent care she was given and the loving way she was treated.
Due to the Covid concerns no services are being planned at this time. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.