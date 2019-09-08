Patricia Schwoerer

Patricia C. Schwoerer, age 77, of Eau Claire died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home.
Pat “Patsy” was born on February 10, 1942 to the late Clarence and Alma (Heise) Matte in Manitowoc, WI. She grew up and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On June 30, 1962, Pat married her high school sweetheart, Allen Schwoerer, having their marriage blessed at Saint Andrew’s Church in Manitowoc.
Pat moved to Minneapolis where she worked as an office manager at John Deere. This was one of her favorite jobs. She and Al moved to Rochester, MN where they started their family. After a short period of time they pursued new adventures in Fargo, ND making a family of friends. After a hard decision, both Al and Pat decided to move the family to Altoona, WI.
Al and Pat worked together at Town and Country Housing where Al was General Manager and Pat was the interior decorator. After a brief retirement for both of them, they decided to go out on their own and opened up Modular Construction as a family business. Pat was the Office Manager and both Randy and Greg worked for the company as supervisors. After ten years, they both decided it was time for retirement and some more travel which they both enjoyed. They particularly enjoyed visiting their daughter, Debbie and family in Colorado.
Pat was very passionate about tennis and spending time with her dear friends. She eventually got Al to join in on the fun and they played tennis together for years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a best friend. She enjoyed supporting and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events as well as spending her spare time with them.
Pat is survived by her son, Gregory A. (Amy) Schwoerer of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Deborah K. (Steven) Faber of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Katie and Noah Schwoerer, Jason (Kristy) Larson, Jacob, Jordan, and Baylie Schwoerer, and Maxwell Faber; great grandchildren, Celia and Bo; sisters, Lois (Jim) MacDonald and Darlene (Gary) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sue Matte, Janice Matte, Dawn Matte, and Eileen Brey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 48 years, Allen; son, Randy; brothers, Leeroy, Meryl, Kenneth, Lloyd, Bruce and Gene.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
