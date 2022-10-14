Patricia Sokup.jpg

Patricia A. Sokup, 83, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, Paul, Sr., on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born May 29, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Howard and Agnes (Elsen) Duncan.

