Patricia Sullivan

Patricia “Patty” Anne Sullivan, age 61, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Patty was born December 19, 1958 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter, of John and Loretta (Bauer) Sullivan. She graduated from North High School in 1978 and worked as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) for several years. Patty enjoyed mostly was spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Patty’s love for her family and friends was unconditional and endless which was shown by each person she met.
Patty is survived by three children, Jacob Sullivan, Jolene Sullivan and Jedadia Sullivan; six grandchildren, Montana, Arianna, Adam, Lexi, Madison and Amira; four sisters, Mary Catherine, Rose and Susan; one brother, Richard; and many nieces and nephews as well as two close friends, Greg Belland and John Rohde.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Mercadez Hill; sister, Laura Lee; and two brothers, John III and Michael.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, WI. Friends may call from 4:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
