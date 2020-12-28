Patricia Taylor

Patricia M. “Patty” Taylor, 64, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, due to ongoing medical issues.
She was born November 7, 1956 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Albert and Irene (Harding) Przybylski. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1975.
On September 11, 1976, she married Steven Taylor. They resided in Eagle Point, then moved to Elk Mound where they farmed for many years before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1999.
She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Patty loved farm life and raising livestock. Over the years, she raised many English Bulldogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Her greatest joy was her family. Family was everything to her and her favorite past time was playing with her grandkids.
Patty battled with health issues for many years. In 2000, she was a transplant recipient and received a new pancreas and kidney. Again in 2012, her son, Justin selflessly gave her one of his kidneys, giving Patty the gift of life for many more wonderful years to spend with her family and see her grandchildren grow.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Steve; her two children, Justin Taylor and Sara (Shaun) Hakes; her mother, Irene Przybylski; grandchildren, Cody and Henry Taylor, and Sawyer Hakes, all of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Alan (Valerie) Przybylski, Joe (Corrie) Przybylski, Pam (Clyde) Goettl, Marie (Everett Fleming) Bortle, Lora (Rod) Bowe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her in-laws, Alvin and Juanita Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 29 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Timothy Jones officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory at the visitation and service.
Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to: The Taylor Family, c/o Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
