Patricia Ann Thorsbakken, age 77, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday morning with family by her side. Pat was born on February 28, 1945, in Stanley, Wisconsin to William and Mary Brodacki. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1963 where she won numerous awards, was selected as a member of the Badger Girls State Band, and was salutatorian.
Pat completed her undergraduate degree and two Masters degrees at UW Stout and then taught in the Whitehall School District for 40 years. She was dedicated to her students and was active in FCCLA. This dedication led to her winning the Wisconsin State Teacher of the Year Award in 1984. Pat married Dr. Arden Thorsbakken on December 19, 1987, and stayed married for 34 years until Pat’s death.
After retirement, Pat was an active member of Immaculate Conception parish, volunteered as a 4-H judge, and completed grant work for the State of Wisconsin. Pat enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, catching up with friends on the phone, and her monthly book club.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents.
Pat is survived by her husband Arden, son Max (Brooke), sisters JoAnn and Leona, brother William, grandchildren, step-children, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire Mayo Hospital and Hospice care teams.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Thursday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will take place at the church immediately following Mass. A private family burial will take place at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI at a later date.