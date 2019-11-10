Patricia Urmann

Patricia M. (Reilly) Urmann, passed away on November 7, 2019 due to complications with multiple sclerosis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 5:30-8 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to Mass. Prayer Service at 7 PM on Thursday.
All friends & especially her friends from Eau Claire are invited to join the family at the chapel for a prayer & Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI at 3:30 pm on Friday. Special thanks to Auburn Manor nursing home for their care over these last four years & Nicollet Hospice for their wonderful care as Pat’s physical abilities diminished.
The family would like to thank those who visited Pat. Especially her brother & sister. A special thank you to her dining friend, Judy, and her wonderful friend, Sue, who sent her a card or note almost every week she was at the nursing home.
Pat’s personal strength & her undeniable faith, along with her friends and family, helped her deal with MS with much grace & dignity. She was a very strong woman and an inspiration to all.
Pat was born in St. Paul to William and Lauretta Reilly on September 13, 1938 and was baptized, confirmed, and married at Saint Bernards Church. In 1960 she married Frederick Urmann and they went on to have four children. Pat and Fred moved to Eau Claire in 1965 where they resided for the next 50 years. They had many dear friends.
Pat was a devoted wife & mother. Pat had an artistic side & truly enjoyed decorating the house depending on the season. As is her namesake, her favorite day of the year was St. Patrick’s Day & she would celebrate it in grand style. The house would be filled with green & shamrocks.
Pat had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful friend to many. She made it a point to always remember them on their special days with a card or a special meal. Pat always enjoyed cutting hair for her friends. In her 30s she earned her cosmetology license and then worked as a beautician until MS took away her ability to use her hands. Pat and Fred spent the next 20 years traveling to see their family and friends and grandkids and taking trips to Arizona and Mexico for winter vacations. They loved eating out & would look forward to Catholic Mass every Saturday.
An active member of Newman Parish for many years, she enjoyed the close-knit community. Pat’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She devoted her life to prayer for her family and friends. She will be sadly missed. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, her sister Colleen Reilly, her unborn baby, and four infant grandbabies. Surviving are her sister Maureen (Bruce) Misgen, brother William (Carol) Reilly along with her 4 children Paul (Beth), Charles (Barb), Kevin (Elisabeth), Kathleen (Scott) Knight and 10 grandchildren Joseph, Peter, John (Jack), Nicholas, Jake, Tia, Gabriella, Sophie, Isaac, Sarah.
