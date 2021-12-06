Patricia Y. Wallace, 89, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System with family by her side. Pat was born to Alvin and Suella Jorgenson on October 5, 1932. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1950. She married Everett Burrows on July 7, 1951. To this union two sons were born - Douglas and Alvin. Later she married Norman Wallace on May 28, 1982.
Pat was a longtime employee of the Jackson Agency and later the Smith Agency. She was very active in the Professional Insurance Women of America, serving a term as Regional Director in 1980.
She was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Over the years she sang in the choir, was on the school board for Epiphany Lutheran School, and participated in many Ladies groups.
Pat enjoyed entertaining and decorating for every holiday, especially enjoyed displaying her Santa collection at Christmas. Over the years she had a wide variety of hobbies including ceramics, crafts, shopping, and especially in later years knitting her famous round dish clothes. She was a member of the Ladies Elks and held many offices.
She is survived by her son, Al (Lorie) Burrows; stepchildren, Greg (Brenda) Wallace and Theresa (Tim) Gutsch; daughter-in-law, Linda Burrows; grandchildren, Creighton (Heather) Burrows, Nathan (Teresa) Burrows, Jason (Jennifer) Burrows, Cody (Stephanie) Burrows, Hannah (RJ Rideout) Wallace, Baylee (Joe) Avery, Logan Wallace, Bethany (Jeremy) Hoffmann, and Ben (Megan McCarthy) Gutsch. Also by her great grandchildren, Kyle Burrows, Paige, and Ethan Burrows, Charles and Henry Avery, and Oliver and Graham Hoffmann; her stepsister, Sylvia Cullado; and by numerous cousins and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Suella and Alvin Burrows; stepfather, Paul Mikesell; husband, Norman Wallace; son, Douglas Burrows; and her great granddaughter, Emily Burrows.
Funeral services will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Ave, Eau Claire on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
