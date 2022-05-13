Patricia Ann Williams, 81, of Eau Claire, WI, sadly left this earth on May 5, 2022. Thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Sacred Heart for all their help.
Pat, daughter of Lucy and Phillip Kraft, was born on January 27, 1941, in Madison, WI. She worked for many years at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls in administration, then finished her career for the State of Wisconsin at the Agricultural, Trade, and Consumer Protection Agency in Eau Claire as Office Manager.
Pat loved being a grandmother and bragged often about her four grandchildren. Family was important to her! For many years, Pat could be found riding horses, mostly Arabians, around the Chippewa County Forest horseback trails. She also had a great love of Greyhounds. Over a span of 30 years, Pat adopted many retired racing greyhounds and gave them a loving home. She was the driving force in the creation and expansion of the City of Eau Claire’s dog parks and, as a daily regular at the dog park, Pat helped ensure they were run well. Many knew her as the “Dog Park Lady.”
She was a die-hard liberal Democrat with fierce convictions who worked hard to improve the lives of others. Pat loved adventure and was a world traveler. Through Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement, she attended an awesome variety of classes and trips. In fact, she was the point person for trips to the History Theatre in St. Paul and The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. She also loved food with friends and had a wicked sense of humor. Her Sunday Breakfast group meant the world to her and she enjoyed trips to the Stone Barn, lunches at the Court n’ House and dinners at Houligan’s.
Pat had many artistic talents, but her most cherished was volunteering at the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. She and Clare Whelihan (“The Prop Tarts”) would go on many adventures, hunting for any and all props needed for stage productions. Many refrigerators are full of the personalized show magnets that Pat generously made for everyone. She loved the theatre group and continued to volunteer right up until her death.
She is survived by her children, Karen of Hallie, Scott (Lisa) of Chippewa Falls and Gary (Mary) of Miltona, MN; grandchildren, Alex Williams (Erin Holl) of Grand Junction, CO, Mitch Williams (Blaine Sand) of Barron, Dana (Eric Miller) Williams of Vancouver, WA, and Jack of Minneapolis, MN; and brothers, Tom Kraft (Virginia) of Elephant Butte, NM, Jim Kraft (Sheryl) of Green Bay, WI, Jerry (Pamela) of Madison and Dan of Cottage Grove, WI.
Pat was predeceased by her mother, Lucille (Miller) Kraft; father, Phillip Kraft; and brother, Michael Kraft.
A memorial for Pat will be held at the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild on May 29, 2022, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Pat requested that people exercise their right to vote.