Patricia Justa Yates, age 87, of Altoona, formerly of Whitehall died on Monday, July 26, 2021 in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Patricia was born on March 1, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Edward and Elizabeth (Boyle) McDevitt. She married Albert T. Yates on January 21, 1967 in Philadelphia. Albert preceded Patricia in death on June 22, 2018.
After graduating from the Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia, Pat worked for the Penn Mutual Insurance Company in Philadelphia before the family relocated to Whitehall in 1978. She worked at the Trempealeau County Courthouse for many years prior to her retirement.
Pat was a kind, gentle person and a wonderful mother. After retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her younger years, Pat enjoyed traveling with friends (Europe and Bermuda were a couple of her favorites). She spent a lot of time down at the New Jersey shore as well. Pat was an expert quilter who loved to make quilts and blankets for family, friends and quite a few church raffles. Her most famous was a Packer quilt for her husband, Albert, which ended up on display at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Matthew (Mary) Yates and Mike (Angie) Yates both of Eau Claire and three grandchildren, Dominic, Mara and Caleb Yates.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed, Gene and Jim McDevitt and two sisters, Anna Huson and Betty Pietrzak.
Private family services will be held in the Jack Funeral Home with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Father George will officiate.
Pat’s family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Health Services Nursing Home in Altoona for the great care they provided.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
