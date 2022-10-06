Patrick (Rick) L Hays Age 68 of Circle Pines MN (formerly of Eau Claire WI) loving husband, brother, Dad and Grandpa passed away on September 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rick was born on July 10, 1954 to Verner (Gabby) and Dorothy Ann (Knickerbocker) Hays. He had 5 siblings-Patricia Hays, Donna (Dennis) Hoialmen, Barb (Bob) Erdmann, Richard (Donna) Hays and Steve (Kimber) Hays.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you