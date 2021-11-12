Patrick G. Kewin, 58 of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Pat was born Oct. 5, 1963 in Eau Claire to Kenneth and Berdena (Geiger) Kewin. He is a 1982 graduate of North High School and then went on to earn his Associates Degree in Machine Tool from CVTC.
He married his high school sweetheart, Angie Nelson on November 12, 1982 in Eau Claire.
Pat is survived by his wife, Angie of Eau Claire; children, Patrick II (Kelli) of Eau Claire, Christina (Mike Johnson) of Eau Claire, Micale (Samantha) of Elk Mound and Lindsey (Levi) Nilsestuen of Cadott; grandchildren, Mariah, Brenden, Gabriel, Kaylee, Haylow, Micaleb, Memphis, Sage, Lakelyn, Aiden and Liam; siblings, Linda (David) Smiskey of Menomonie, Kevin (Cindy), Kenny (Lola) both of Kentucky, Karl (Sue) of Eau Claire and Faye (Ron) Parkins of Illinois; mother-in-law, Jannine Nelson of Eau Claire; his faithful companions Monkey and Tater and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry and sisters, Priscilla and Jeanne and father-in-law, Michael Nelson.
Pat worked for W.S. Darley in Chippewa Falls for 34 years as a fire truck finisher. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His family was most important to him and he treasured every moment spent with them, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed music of all kinds and shared his passion for music with his kids and grandkids. Pat loved having family over and grilling for everyone; he passed that love of grilling down to his sons. He was an avid fan of any and all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers.
“Love you past the moon, miss you beyond the stars.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 20, from 1-4 pm at Hallie Ridge Recreation Center, 9139 24th Avenue South, Eau Claire, WI, 54703. Flowers and cards may be sent to 2918 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for their guidance.
