Patrick Lindeen, 69, of Fall Creek ended his battle with Parkinson’s on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at The Classic in Altoona, WI. He was born on April 27, 1951, in Mankato, MN to Bruce and Elizabeth (Weyhe) Lindeen. Patrick graduated from North High School in Eau Claire in 1969.
On June 24, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Brown) Lindeen whom he met in the 8th grade. In 1976, he graduated from CVTC as a carpenter. Patrick also obtained a license in Aviation. In 1979, Patrick bought his own beer distributing company in Fall Creek. For ten years he owned and operated Lindeen Distributing selling Walter’s beer and Leinenkugel’s beer until 1989 when he joined Leinenkugel’s and Miller. He was well known as the “Beer Man” and for how much he cared for his customers. He was always willing to repair tap units or neons anytime, day or night. In 2004, Patrick was inducted into the Leinenkugel’s Beer Hall of Fame in Arizona after being nominated by Jake Leinenkugel for his many years in the beer business.
Patrick had many hobbies outside of the beer business. He loved the outdoors and would go deer hunting up north with his father-in-law. He also enjoyed hunting geese and ducks and was a fisherman. He loved 4-wheeling, camping and did a lot of traveling. Patrick also spent time golfing, bowling and was a huge Packers fan. He was also a member of the Fall Creek Lions Club for many years and a volunteer Firefighter in Fall Creek. Patrick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and cheering them on at their sporting events.
He is survived by his daughter: Stacy Rogge of Bloomer; son-in-law: Bert Rogge of Bloomer; grandchildren: Hailey and Michael Tanner of Bloomer, Corrin, Garrison and Elsie Rogge of Bloomer; sister: Mischell (Dan Prissel) Lindeen of Eau Claire; brothers: Tim and Mark Lindeen both of Eau Claire and Chuck Lindeen (Yumi) of Idaho.
Patrick is preceded in death by his wife: Susan Lindeen; brother: Mike Lindeen; sister: Becky Lindeen; parents: Bruce and Elizabeth Lindeen; mother-in-law: Carol Brown; and father-in-law: Donald Brown.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 1-3 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt funeral chapel at 535 S Hillcrest Pky, Altoona, WI 54720.
To honor Patrick, the family requests that everyone wear Packers or Leinenkugel’s gear.
The family would like to extend thanks to the caring nurses at St. Croix Hospice and staff at The Classic at Hilltop Greens.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com